Metro Detroit weather: Chance for strong storms Tuesday, again later in week

DETROIT – Back to work and back to the rain, but we’re getting a break from the July heat, at least right now.

Storms lurking

Thunderstorms Monday evening will be a smaller, less potent glimpse at what’s coming Tuesday. With warmer temperatures and even higher humidity, we’ll be on alert for some stronger afternoon storms.

Right now, only the east side is under a marginal risk for severe weather. That might change as we get closer to storm time.

Wednesday will be mainly dry for everyone, with more storm chances Thursday into Friday. That might be the strongest batch of the week.

Downpours might change numbers for a few, but most of us can expect around an inch of rain for the entire week.

Heat building

Monday was our coolest day of the forecast, by far. Every other day has an eight as the first digit of the high temperature. With the higher humidity mentioned above, heat index readings will be moving upward.

Thursday will be our hottest day this week, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s but feeling like the mid-90s by afternoon.

Numbers come down just a touch going into the weekend, but stay pretty close to our normal highs, in the mid-80s. Lows will hang around 70 until the weekend, when lower humidity will allow for slightly cooler starts.

Weekend glory

Once again, the weekend will stand on the weather podium with the best conditions of the week (getting my Olympics references out early).

Humidity stays low, and we’ll be dry both days, with seasonable July warmth.

