Live stream: Great Lakes Water Authority prepares for this weekend’s forecasted rainfall

DETROIT – The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss preparedness for this weekend’s forecasted rainfall.

The news conference is being held at the GLWA Freud Pump Station on Freud Street in Detroit.

There is concern that the region could see enough rainfall for more severe and widespread flooding. The forecast is calling for more rain Thursday into Friday, with even more rain in the weekend forecast.

On June 26, Whitmer issued a state of emergency declaration for Wayne County as heavy rains hammered the region. About 5-7 inches of rain fell across Metro Detroit that weekend, causing widespread power outages and subsequent pump station failures, which helped contribute to significant flooding along roadways and in and around homes.

President Joe Biden on Thursday formally declared a disaster in the state of Michigan following a major flooding event in June, freeing up federal funds to assist with recovery and relief efforts. Biden approved a disaster declaration following a request from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who issued a state of emergency for several counties impacted by severe storms, subsequent flooding and tornadoes that occurred the last weekend in June.