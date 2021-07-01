Mostly Cloudy icon
Macomb County, Detroit officials call for investigation into pump station ‘failure’

Independent investigation requested to identify potential issues at Conner Creek

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Officials in Macomb County and Detroit are calling for an investigation after a pump station allegedly failed, causing a water backup into Macomb County.

Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller called out the Great Lakes Water Authority. She claims the Conner Creek pump was understaffed, unprepared and lacked a backup generator as storm water and sewage flooded home after home in Jefferson Chalmers and the Grosse Pointes.

Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue McCormick said there was a disruption in service, but “at no time was the pump station offline.”

Detroit Water and Sewerage director Gary Brown also wants an independent investigation into the Conner Creek station.

“We all want answers. We all want the same thing,” Brown said. “We will figure that out in the very near future.”

“There was a bad management failure there to operate that plant,” Miller said.

The Great Lakes Water Authority released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

