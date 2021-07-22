Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant day, storm chance at night

Thursday highs in mid 70s

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Clouds and radar forecast for Michigan at 6 a.m. on July 22, 2021
Clouds and radar forecast for Michigan at 6 a.m. on July 22, 2021 (WDIV)

DETROITGood Thursday morning!

If you enjoyed Wednesday’s temperatures, then you’ll love today’s.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:17 a.m.

Once again, highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s with comfortable humidity. We’ll see more clouds today than we did Wednesday, but they are mid and high level clouds, so it will still be a pleasant day. Wind will be light and variable.

Today’s sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible later on -- especially west of US-23, although we’re all at risk. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. A south-southeast wind will move at 3 to 6 mph.

A shower or thunderstorm is possible at any point on Friday, but I suspect that more of the day will be dry than wet. Friday highs will be in the low 80s.

Rainy Saturday, dry Sunday

The weekend weather pattern is finally coming into better focus.

A warm front will cross the area Saturday morning, so a shower or thunderstorm is possible in proximity to the front, followed by a break. You’ll also notice the humidity increasing.

Then, a line of thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front diving down from the northwest. The front’s timing (during the hottest part of the day) combined with some favorable dynamics aloft mean that strong, possibly even severe, storms are possible.

The storms should be out of the area by Saturday evening, which then sets us up for a dry, but hot, Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

