Metro Detroit weather: Two more rounds of potential storms this week

DETROIT – With the weekend storms fresh in our minds, another severe threat is staring at us this week.

Storms return

With temperatures still running slightly above normal and humidity firmly in the muggy range, thunderstorms are definitely in the forecast. But only one of those chances bring a severe threat.

By Tuesday morning, the first round of storms will be approaching. Those will be weakening as they invade the North Zone. Downpours and lightning are on the menu, but these won’t be severe. A pop-up storm is possible in the afternoon, but most of us won’t see that.

The second round of storms is also a morning event, this time on Thursday. These will be ahead of a cold front and pack more of a punch. Damaging winds are possible with these storms, along with the ever-present threat of isolated flooding with downpours. We’re already in a marginal risk for severe weather, but because these are coming through at the coolest, most stable part of the day, hopefully they won’t get to severe strength.

Cooler weekend

The first half of the week will be warm and muggy, but behind those Thursday morning storms, a cold front will bring a more refreshing airmass.

Temperatures drop to the upper 70s on Friday, with dry air.

Weekend highs should barely hit 80 degrees, but the humidity does come back by Sunday. It looks like wet weather is likely for part of the weekend, but there are still a lot of questions about timing.

