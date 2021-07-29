Metro Detroit weather: Threat of severe storms, flooding continues

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday -- we’re monitoring likely severe weather this morning as storms roll in.

A flash flood watch is active this morning for all of Metro Detroit until 10 a.m., including for the following counties: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne.

This specific flash flood watch is a warning to our area that 1-3 inches of rain is possible in some spots this morning. That radar is filling in and our weather will be quite active this morning. We expect the storms to produce dangerous winds and possible flooding.

A complex of dangerous thunderstorms is moving through SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Thursday morning from the northwest to the southeast, and we need everybody to be on alert. These storms are capable of gushing downpours, creating a dangerous commute and additional flooding concerns for those who have recently experienced those problems. Winds may gust at 40-50 mph or stronger. Large hail is also a concern.

These stronger storm cells will begin to weaken and move out later this morning, leaving a few garden variety rain and thunderstorms for mid and late morning hours. Eyes to the skies and certainly on Local 4 News Today right now. You can watch live here.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:22 a.m.

When the storms roll out of our area later this morning, that doesn’t mean we’re done with wet weather today. We will see isolated-to-scattered lighter showers into the early afternoon.

A morning warm front Thursday means high temps around Metro Detroit will hit the muggy 80s, with a few very spotty showers possible in the mid-afternoon, as a cold front still needs to make its way through the state.

Winds will shift SW to NW at 5-15 mph later this afternoon, but the more pleasant air will hold off until tomorrow. Most of your afternoon will be on the drier side as we pick ourselves back up after this morning’s round of storms.

You can probably open those windows this evening as temps cool into the upper 50s to low 60s into early Friday.

Thursday’s sunset is at 8:55 p.m.

Weekend sunshine and rain

The pick day of this week is Friday!

We will have morning temps in the upper 50s and highs only in the mid-to-upper 70s on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and a nice breeze moving NW at 5-13 mph.

Saturday will be similar through the first half of the day, but expect an increase in clouds ahead of a rain maker that will bring a few showers to Metro Detroit Saturday night and Sunday morning.

We may not see 80 degrees or warmer all weekend.

Most of Saturday will be dry, and Sunday will dry out after the morning showers with highs in the upper 70s. Late Sunday shower chances exist, but we’re keeping the afternoon dry for now.

