Metro Detroit weather: Rain drops possible over the weekend

DETROIT – Our weekend won’t be completely dry, but there are two summer foes we won’t be fighting.

Dodging Drops

Saturday will be dry during the daylight hours. Scattered showers will develop in the North Zone just before sunset, then spread south through the evening. Those should be exiting by daybreak Sunday.

Much of that day will be dry as well, but widely scattered light showers will start popping up in the afternoon and evening. A lot of us will miss those completely, however. Even places that pick up rain won’t be getting a lot of measurable moisture, which is a sharp departure from most of July.

Then that’s it for rain until Wednesday of next week. And even that chance isn’t impressive. There’s a strong possibility that we skate through the work week without a single drop.

Pleasant Feel

Other than a cool Saturday start in the 50s, most of our forecast will be below normal. So heat and humidity won’t be issues through the end of next week. Temperatures start to creep up by Thursday and Friday, but they’ll barely touch the normal high of 83. Lows will be in the 50s for many of us. Metro Zone locations will see more 60s than 50s in the mornings.

