Metro Detroit weather update: July 30, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 30, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Pleasant temperatures, humidity ahead
- Feeling much better Friday. Temperatures in the 70s with low humidity.
- Dew points go up just a touch Sunday, but otherwise it feels pretty good the next 5 or 6 days.
- Highs remain steady in the upper 70s to near 80 until the later part of next week. That’s when we get back closer to the middle 80s.
Weekend rain chances
- Saturday: Looks like the rain stays to our north during the day, but at night it sags south into SE MI.
- Sunday: A few showers around, mainly early. During the day a few more spotty showers will be possible.
Dry stretch next week
- Long range models trending towards a pretty dry week next week.
- There is a slight chance for Wednesday, but those chances have been decreasing.
- Some uncertainty about late next week, but it looks dry as of right now.