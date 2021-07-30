Mostly Cloudy icon
78º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: July 30, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 30, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Pleasant temperatures, humidity ahead

  • Feeling much better Friday. Temperatures in the 70s with low humidity.
  • Dew points go up just a touch Sunday, but otherwise it feels pretty good the next 5 or 6 days.
  • Highs remain steady in the upper 70s to near 80 until the later part of next week. That’s when we get back closer to the middle 80s.

Weekend rain chances

  • Saturday: Looks like the rain stays to our north during the day, but at night it sags south into SE MI.
  • Sunday: A few showers around, mainly early. During the day a few more spotty showers will be possible.

Dry stretch next week

  • Long range models trending towards a pretty dry week next week.
  • There is a slight chance for Wednesday, but those chances have been decreasing.
  • Some uncertainty about late next week, but it looks dry as of right now.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter