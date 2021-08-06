Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 6, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain chances through the weekend
- Friday evening: Showers are going to our west Friday afternoon, but through the evening and overnight they’ll work their way into SE MI. Best chances in the west and south zones.
- Could be a few rumbles of thunder, but the severe weather threat looks pretty minimal.
- Saturday: A few showers/storms are around in the morning. Best chances look to be in the south zone -- then in the afternoon more scattered showers and storms look to pop up. Severe threat isn’t high, but can’t rule out damaging winds and localized flooding.
- Sunday: Most look to stay dry, but can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm or two.
Rain chances next week
- Rain chances stick with us each day next week.
- Best chances look to be later Monday into Tuesday.
Heat and humidity really building in next week
- Dew points are on the rise and will continue to go up through the first half of next week.
- With the muggy air around and highs hovering around 90 next week, it’s going to feel like the middle to upper 90s.
Other headlines
- Thursday (Aug. 12) is the first day that we will see less than 14 hours of daylight.