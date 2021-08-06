Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Could be a few rumbles of thunder, but the severe weather threat looks pretty minimal.

Friday evening: Showers are going to our west Friday afternoon, but through the evening and overnight they’ll work their way into SE MI. Best chances in the west and south zones.

