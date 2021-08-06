Partly Cloudy icon
84º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 6, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain chances through the weekend

  • Friday evening: Showers are going to our west Friday afternoon, but through the evening and overnight they’ll work their way into SE MI. Best chances in the west and south zones.
    • Could be a few rumbles of thunder, but the severe weather threat looks pretty minimal.
  • Saturday: A few showers/storms are around in the morning. Best chances look to be in the south zone -- then in the afternoon more scattered showers and storms look to pop up. Severe threat isn’t high, but can’t rule out damaging winds and localized flooding.
  • Sunday: Most look to stay dry, but can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm or two.

Rain chances next week

  • Rain chances stick with us each day next week.
  • Best chances look to be later Monday into Tuesday.

Heat and humidity really building in next week

  • Dew points are on the rise and will continue to go up through the first half of next week.
  • With the muggy air around and highs hovering around 90 next week, it’s going to feel like the middle to upper 90s.

Other headlines

  • Thursday (Aug. 12) is the first day that we will see less than 14 hours of daylight.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter