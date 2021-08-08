Metro Detroit weather: Partly cloudy, mild Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Tonight goes from warm to mild with fewer clouds overhead after midnight. By dawn, clouds return with showers. Tomorrow will not be a wash-out, though. In fact, it becomes brighter and hotter after lunchtime. More summer-like weather dominates most of next week.

Saturday night goes from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. It will be mild with overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:34 a.m.

Sunday morning will have scattered showers cruising across the region from west to east. Don’t be surprised by some thunder and lighting with your waffles to start the day.

Sunday afternoon will be brighter and hotter. It remains muggy with highs near 90 degrees with enough sunshine.

Monday will be patly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday will feel like summer with daytime temps in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms.

Rain and thunderstorm activity is more likely, Wednesday. We will have another warmer than average day with afternoon temps in the upper 80s.

