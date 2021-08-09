Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Storms this afternoon
- Storms are going this afternoon, scattered across the area moving south to north.
- So far nothing severe, but it is a possibility with heavy downpours and strong winds.
- These storms this afternoon should wrap up later this evening.
Storms overnight and early Tuesday
- Another cluster of showers and storms moves in late overnight and early Tuesday.
- These could be severe with strong damaging winds being the biggest threat. Hail is also possible.
- Morning commute will see the biggest impact from these storms.
Few more storms Tuesday afternoon
- After the morning storms, we should see a break in the action, and then a few more storms will pop up in the afternoon. These again could be severe with damaging winds and downpours/localized flooding being a concern.
Storms chances rest of week
- The active pattern sticks with us this week. More storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday.
- Friday a cold front finally moves through and will spark a few showers, maybe a few storms, but that should be the end of the active weather this week.
Hot and humid this week
- It’s hot. Heat index values the next few days will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
- The cold front that moves through Friday will usher in cooler and less humid air over the weekend.
- SPOILER: The weekend looks great!