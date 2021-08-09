Mostly Cloudy icon
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oakland County until 2:45 p.m.

Warnings expire in Washtenaw, Livingston counties

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Oakland County.

The warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The severe thunderstorm warnings for central Washtenaw County and southeastern Livingston County have expired.

A radar indicated thunderstorm was identified near South Lyon/Brighton around 1:55 p.m. and is expected to impact southwestern Oakland County. Milford, New Hudson, White Lake and Wixom could be affected.

Strong wind, torrential rainfall and hail are considered possible hazards.

Residents should move inside and shelter in the bottom floor of a building if weather becomes severe.

