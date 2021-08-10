Metro Detroit weather: More heat and slight risk for severe weather

We’re still watching a line of storms moving through Metro Detroit early this Tuesday morning but these storm cells won’t likely produce any warnings. Still, you can expect moderate to heavy downpours and a little lightning. Stay tuned to Local 4 News Today should any of these storms kick up a little wind, we will be the first to let you know. So your morning drive will be slowed in spots where these morning showers and storms are a little heavier which has been spotty around here. We’re lucky this complex didn’t come through Metro Detroit during the peak heating of our day. So these garden variety showers and storms move through by 7 or 8 a.m. Temps are in the low 70s and it’s still very warm and muggy whether you’re getting Tuesday morning showers or not.

Sunrise is at 6:36 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has put all of Metro Detroit in a Slight Risk for severe storms today, yet most of our model data keeps Metro Detroit clear of storms through the daytime today. There’s a warm front pushing through, and my good buddy Paul Gross always says, ‘never trust a warm front.’ I would expect and anticipate heat induced showers and storms to start firing with the heat of the afternoon scattered about our area and some storm cells pose threats of downpours, dangerous lightning, and rough winds. Tornadoes can never be ruled out but for now, we’re not expecting storms to rotate into more than just dangerous wind and rain producers. Highs will hit the upper 80s and humidity will keep our Heat Index in the mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds most of the afternoon. Be on guard and keep an eye on radar through the Local4Casters App.

More organized showers and storms will be moving in and through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Wednesday morning and those could also bring a few severe storm cells early Wednesday. Right now it looks like it’s closer to sunrise Wednesday rather than tonight, so we should be on the quiet side most of tonight and overnight.

Sunset is at 8:41 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has put SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in a Slight and Marginal Risk for severe storms Wednesday. There will be a formidable line of showers and storms blowing through in the morning between 5am and 9am and we will watch that complex very carefully. It’s tough to say if a line of storms will develop to severe strength that early but it is possible. We will see partly sunny skies and another hot and muggy one with highs near 90F temps feeling like those dangerous triple digits. We may get into Heat Advisories around Metro Detroit Wednesday and Thursday as we hope you all are taking it easy and checking on those neighbors.

Thursday will be another hot and muggy day with our heat finally breaking Friday. We will likely have active weather once again in the morning hours and then another shot at 90°F. A cold front late Thursday and early Friday will bring a few Friday showers before we clear and become more comfy this weekend with sun and low 80s. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

