Metro Detroit weather: Muggy with storms for days

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday afternoon, Motown.

Mother Nature has summer weather on repeat mode, hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms for more than one day this week.

This afternoon will be blazing with humidity making it feel hotter. Widely scattered storms are possible before sunset, but there is a greater chance of stormy weather late tonight.

Tomorrow will be another sizzler with showers and thunderstorms and the same for Thursday. Relief from the heat and muggy weather at the end of the work-week.

Temperatures soar to near 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon with heat indices in the low and middle 90s. Drinking water is a must for anyone, young or old regardless of health, who is outdoors.

A weak area of high pressure is over us, so there is only a slight chance of a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm, mainly after 3 p.m.

Tuesday evening remains very warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the 80s and it will still feel like it is near 90 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:41 p.m.

The better chance of showers and thunderstorms will be tonight. Stormy weather leaves Illinois and Wisconsin and arrives in West Michigan between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. It will be moving at a pretty good clip. If the storms hold together, they will arrive in Southeast Michigan closer to midnight and shortly afterward. There is a slight risk of strong to severe storms, but models have been sketchy when it comes to the intensity or severity of these storms. And that is putting it mildly.

Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m.

Wednesday will be hot and humid, again, with highs near 90 and heat indices way above that; in the middle and upper 90s. Showers and storms will sprout in the morning, mainly before 11 a.m.

Then they blossom in the afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. There is Marginal to Slight risk of strong to severe storms.

Thursday has the same weather with storms early and high heat and humidity in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures near 90 and heat indices near 100 degrees (the highest this week).

Relief arrives Friday. More comfortable air blows in on the heels of some morning showers. Highs will be near 85, but it will gradually feel less oppressive.

