Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 25, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 25, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated shower, storm chance Wednesday
- Can’t rule out a couple of isolated showers, storms trying to develop on Wednesday, but most look to stay hot and dry.
Rain, storm chances rest of the week
- Thursday: Bit of a better chance for a few pop-up showers, storms comes later in the afternoon.
- Friday: Even better chance for scattered showers and storms.
- Weekend: Both days could see a few pop-up showers/storms, but somewhat few and far between.
- Late Sunday, early Monday: Cold front comes through, bringing out best chance for rain and storms.
Hot and humid
- Heat Advisory from M-59 and south Wednesday until 9 p.m.
- The humidity stays high through the weekend, but the front that comes through late Sunday/early Monday will usher in drier air for next week.
- In the meantime, it’s going to feel like the 90s through Sunday.