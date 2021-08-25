Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 25, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 25, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Isolated shower, storm chance Wednesday

  • Can’t rule out a couple of isolated showers, storms trying to develop on Wednesday, but most look to stay hot and dry.

Rain, storm chances rest of the week

  • Thursday: Bit of a better chance for a few pop-up showers, storms comes later in the afternoon.
  • Friday: Even better chance for scattered showers and storms.
  • Weekend: Both days could see a few pop-up showers/storms, but somewhat few and far between.
  • Late Sunday, early Monday: Cold front comes through, bringing out best chance for rain and storms.

Hot and humid

  • Heat Advisory from M-59 and south Wednesday until 9 p.m.
  • The humidity stays high through the weekend, but the front that comes through late Sunday/early Monday will usher in drier air for next week.
  • In the meantime, it’s going to feel like the 90s through Sunday.

