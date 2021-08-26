Metro Detroit weather: Heat indices soaring, rain falling in some areas

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

Heat indices are sky high again Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are popping in a few areas now, then a few more before the sun sets. The mercury is reaching the middle and upper 80s to 90 degrees, and it feels like the middle and upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Isolated showers and storms will sprout and decay through the afternoon and early evening. No wash-out, but have a “Plan B” if caught underneath one. Heavy downpours and lightning are the main hazards with today’s stormy weather. More is possible on Friday.

Sunset is at 8:17 p.m. ET.

Before the sun rises again, Thursday night will be warm and muggy. We must go through the same drill. Make sure proper ventilation is secure and keep the air conditioners running. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s, and it will feel warmer.

Friday

Friday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wet weather is more likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Despite this, it will be humid and much warmer than average, again. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

The front responsible for Friday’s wet weather will live north for the weekend. This will allow hotter air to return. The return flow will mean thermometers blowing up with afternoon reading back to or above 90 degrees and heat indices approaching 100.

This weekend

Saturday and Sunday will have a chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms, too, with the added instability.

A cold front comes through Sunday night and Monday morning. Rain with thunder and lightning returns during this period. Afterward, relief.

Next week

Monday afternoon will have highs in the low 80s with decreasing humidity.

Much more refreshing air sets up shop over Detroit and Southeast Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

