Metro Detroit weather alert: Flash flood warning for Oakland, Wayne counties

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Wayne and Oakland counties as downpours move through the area.

The warning is in effect for northwestern Wayne County and southeastern Oakland County until 4:15 p.m. Friday (Aug. 27).

A flood warning is also in effect for Livingston County until 10 p.m. Friday.

Urban flooding is possible, but the floods are not expected to reach the level of severity that would prompt a flood warning.

Storms are expected to move out of the area during the afternoon. Widely scattered pop-up showers are possible after that.

