Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Metro Detroit weather alert: Flash flood warning for Oakland, Wayne counties

Flood warning issued in Livingston County

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Flood Advisory, Weather, Storms, Metro Detroit Weather, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Wayne County, Oakland County, Local, Flooding, Floods
Photo does not have a caption

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Wayne and Oakland counties as downpours move through the area.

The warning is in effect for northwestern Wayne County and southeastern Oakland County until 4:15 p.m. Friday (Aug. 27).

A flood warning is also in effect for Livingston County until 10 p.m. Friday.

Urban flooding is possible, but the floods are not expected to reach the level of severity that would prompt a flood warning.

Storms are expected to move out of the area during the afternoon. Widely scattered pop-up showers are possible after that.

Click here to view the latest weather forecast from Paul Gross.

Weather links:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross was born in Detroit and has spent his entire life and career right here in southeast Michigan. Paul has researched, written and produced eight half-hour documentaries for WDIV, as well as many science, historical and environmental stories.

email

twitter

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email