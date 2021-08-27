Metro Detroit weather: More heat, more humidity and more thunderstorms

We are starting off our Finally Friday warm and muggy once again, with most areas in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), although some 60s (19 degrees Celsius) have snuck southward into parts of the Thumb as drier air over northern Michigan tries to work its way southward. However, the hot and humid stuff will win the battle for most of us today as the boundary between the drier and more humid air will start drifting back to the north today.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible both this morning and this afternoon, but many more of us likely won’t see one. Just keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans.

Highs should reach the upper 80s today (31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel a few degrees warmer. A light and variable wind won’t help much, either.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:54 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:15 p.m.

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Friday night, with scattered thunderstorms possible late at night. Lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius)…yet another very uncomfortable sleeping night. Southeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Weekend Update

Once any early morning showers and storms move out Saturday, we become partly cloudy hot and humid…this will likely be the hottest day of the heat wave as highs reach the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius) in most areas, and even upper 80s (31 all the way up into the Thumb). The humidity, however, will be stifling, and make it feel like mid to upper 90s (35 to 37 degrees Celsius), and possibly even hotter. I’m guessing that the National Weather Service could end up issuing a Heat Advisory for Saturday (it’s too early to issue one at this point).

A few pop-up thunderstorms are also possible Saturday afternoon, but most of us probably won’t see one.

Mostly clear Saturday night and continued warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Sunday with a better chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) IF those afternoon storms are numerous enough to create some cloud cover. If the storms end up being more widely scattered, then we’ll have more sunshine and see even hotter temperatures.

When Does the Relief Get Here?

We’ll wake up to steamy weather Monday morning, but drier air will finally make a good dive southward and, by Tuesday, we’ll all be breathing a huge sigh of relief! And I don’t see any tropical air returning for the remainder of the week!

We Set a Record on Thursday

Our low temperature Thursday of 74 degrees (23 degrees Celsius), set a new August 26th record for our warmest low temperature. The old record of 72 degrees (22 degrees Celsius) was set in 1948. Someday you’ll tell your grandkids about this. Or maybe not.