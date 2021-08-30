Metro Detroit weather: Finally breaking the heat

The showers and storms have moved out but watch out for some standing water in spots, including on some of our Metro Detroit Area highways. The general trend is not only drying out, but cooling down with less and less humidity this week. It’s still a bit muggy out there this morning with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s as you head out and about on this Monday. The humidity and cooler air will be more noticeable later today, and certainly later this week.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

It will be a battle between the sun and clouds this morning and afternoon with temps heading into the low and mid 80s. We will still have a heat index with some humidity lingering, so it will feel a degree or two warmer than the air temps today which should reach 84F or 85F under partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We should see the skies clearing later this evening leading to some nicer overnights and greater sleeping weather for most of the week ahead.

Ad

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m.

We will have morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday, and the rest of the week will be in 50s for overnight lows. Tuesday afternoon will bring a better balance of sun and clouds with the sun beginning to win the battle. So look for partly sunny skies to become mostly sunny by mid to late afternoon and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and the cloud cover will determine highs in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Wednesday through Friday will be very mild and comfortable with plenty of mid-week sunshine. Highs will likely only hit the upper 70s by Wednesday and beyond, and we may not see 80F again until Saturday or Sunday. It’s a dry stretch this week with no storms moving through and that should also work for the weekend ahead. So, let’s enjoy a much more comfy week ahead with a lot of 50s for lows and 70s for highs. Again, the weekend looks a little warmer as we get back into the lower 80s for the Holiday ahead. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

Ad

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android