Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 31, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 31, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Pretty nice this week
- No changes here -- things are looking pleasant with low humidity through Friday.
Ida misses us
- Still looking like what’s left of Ida is going to miss us to our south and east. It’ll by near Washington D.C. by Thursday
Chance for rain this weekend
- A weak system along with a slight bump in moisture brings us a slight chance for rain late Friday through Monday.
- The chances are pretty slim, but our best chance (not great) comes Saturday.
Other weather headlines
Sunrise at 7 a.m.
- On Sept. 2 the sunrise will be at 7 a.m.
Sunset before 8 p.m.
- On Sept. 5 the sun will set at 7:59 p.m.
Less than 13 hours of daylight
- On Sept. 4 we will have 13 hours of daylight. This number continues to go down through Dec. 21.