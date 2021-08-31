Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 31, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 31, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Pretty nice this week

  • No changes here -- things are looking pleasant with low humidity through Friday.

Ida misses us

  • Still looking like what’s left of Ida is going to miss us to our south and east. It’ll by near Washington D.C. by Thursday

Chance for rain this weekend

  • A weak system along with a slight bump in moisture brings us a slight chance for rain late Friday through Monday.
  • The chances are pretty slim, but our best chance (not great) comes Saturday.

Other weather headlines

Sunrise at 7 a.m.

  • On Sept. 2 the sunrise will be at 7 a.m.

Sunset before 8 p.m.

  • On Sept. 5 the sun will set at 7:59 p.m.

Less than 13 hours of daylight

  • On Sept. 4 we will have 13 hours of daylight. This number continues to go down through Dec. 21.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

