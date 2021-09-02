Metro Detroit weather: Feels Like Fall! For How Long?

We hope you’re enjoying this beautiful start to September and the great sleeping weather here in Metro Detroit the last few overnights. Thursday morning temps have dipped to cooler numbers we haven’t seen in about a month with mid 50s closer to Detroit, and some suburban spots flirting with the 40s outside of the city. Clear skies this morning will continue into your afternoon so we will warm up nicely even though it’s on the cooler side early today. Some patchy fog is possible in rural areas with decent visibility here at press time with more patchy fog likely as we keep cooling before sunrise without getting too dense.

SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

Some of the best weather in the country, in the world right now is here in Pure Michigan. Grab the shorts and shades if you can on this Thursday as highs will be heading into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Winds will be a bit lighter Thursday N 5-12 mph although some gusts of 10-20 mph should be anticipated and that will keep pumping in this pleasant air. Bright sunshine will rule the day with a few lake enhanced clouds especially in our North Zone and across Southern Ontario. The NWS in White Lake gets average temperatures this time of year by averaging high temps on this date for the last 30 years and our average high this time of year is in the upper 70s. Spot on!

SUNSET: 8:05 PM

We expect tons of sunshine Friday as we wake up to temps in the 50s again around Metro Detroit and just a few more clouds on Friday afternoon without the worry of wet weather. Yes, it’s a dry day Friday! Highs will be right in that safe and comfortable upper 70s range with pretty tranquil winds ENE 4-9 mph making for a picture perfect way to end the work and school week. Friday night High School football games will get the same treatment as temps cool down into the 60s at most of your games

It’s Labor Day Weekend and Arts, Beats, and Eats Weekend in Royal Oak with one tiny weather obstacle possible that we’ll keep an eye on all week. Computer model data brings rain chances to Metro Detroit Saturday Night into early Sunday and will likely occur while most of us are sleeping. Highs should get back into the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday and it looks like that rain could be perfectly timed overnight and early Sunday. Labor Day looks beautiful here and our next shot at rain will be Tuesday afternoon or evening into Wednesday morning next week. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

