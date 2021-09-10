Metro Detroit Weather: Summer warmth returns under Friday’s bright sun

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Today it feels like fall when we awake and more like summer when we get to playing, shopping or working. It becomes even hotter this weekend. Any rain holds off until the end of it.

Friday morning will be partly cloudy and quite brisk. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:08 a.m.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer. Jackets can be traded in for t-shirts after lunchtime. Highs reach seasonable averages; in the middle 70s.

The Friday evening sky will be a photographer’s or painter’s dream. It will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunset is at 7:51 p.m.

Friday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Afternoon temps will be 10 degrees higher than where they were twenty-four hours earlier. Remember to drink plenty of water and stay cool when remaining outdoors for an extended period of time, even if it’s sitting in the stands of the Wayne State or CMU football game in the afternoon or the Michigan football game in the evening. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Ad

Sunday will be even hotter. It will be mostly sunny with daytime temperatures soaring to the upper 80s. The record high is 96 degrees from 1952. Although we will not be near record territory, it still important to make sure everyone remains cool, healthy and safe. Keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Any wet weather is gone by daybreak, Monday. The day will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees or just a bit more.

Tuesday will be steamy, again, with sunshine and clouds and the mercury returning to the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of showers, too. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Ad

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android