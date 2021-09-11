Metro Detroit weather: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with windy conditions this afternoon

DETROIT – If you wanted a return to summer then today is just what the doctor ordered!

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies then it becomes windy this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), and you’ll notice more mugginess in the air than in recent days.

Wind will increase from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. It’ll be a hot one at all of our local football games today, and quite comfy tonight at the Big House for Michigan’s game against Washington!

Today’s sunrise is at 7:09 a.m., and this evening’s sunset is at 7:49 p.m.

After a beautiful Saturday evening, the rest of the night will be partly cloudy with the small chance for a late-night shower well north of I-69. Higher moisture air means that nighttime temperatures don’t fall as far, so we’ll bottom out only in the mid to upper 60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius) tonight. Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday will feature different weather across the area due to a slow-moving cold front straddled across the area. Those to the north will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms…possibly even a few strong storms…and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Conversely, those to the south will have partly cloudy skies with a smaller chance for a shower or thunderstorm, and highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Obviously, I cannot predict exactly which mile road the front will be at on Sunday, but just be aware that there will be significantly different weather as you head north or south…this will all show up nicely on the Local4Casters app…it’ll be interesting to watch!

Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm still possible Sunday night, and lows in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Next week’s weather will be dictated by exactly where the aforementioned front sets up shop. It appears that it’ll initially drift south of the state on Monday, with all of us having a seasonably cooler day, before shifting back to the north and getting us back into the hotter steamier air on Tuesday, and then coming back through on Wednesday.

So there will be a shower or thunderstorm chance each day through Wednesday, but it won’t rain all day each day. What may end up determining when each batch of rain comes through are little waves of low pressure riding eastward along the front, which are hard to time this far in advance.

Looking farther ahead next weekend tentatively looks dry and warm…fingers crossed for another Pure Michigan summer weekend!

