Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, drier air moving in Wednesday night

DETROIT – Tuesday’s cold front did a number on some of us with large hail and damaging wind gusts scattered across the area. However, now that the front is well south and east of us, we are the beneficiaries of the cooler, drier air streaming in.

Clearing skies Wednesday night, along with that dry air and light wind means it’ll be a great night for radiational cooling, which means temperatures dropping into the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and low to mid 50s (1 to 13 degrees Celsius) in rural areas.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 7:42 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:15 a.m.

Mostly sunny on Thursday, although some moisture coming off of Lake Erie could produce a few areas of cloud cover. Regardless, it’ll be a spectacular day with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly clear Thursday night, and still comfy with lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and warmer on Friday, with a bit of humidity creeping back into the area (not oppressive, but more noticeable than Thursday). Highs in the low-to-mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night with a very small chance for a stray shower or two late at night. Lows in the mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

As long as the Friday night front continues its weakening trend, which this afternoon’s models suggest, and also maintains its current timing of late Friday night/early Saturday morning, we should get through most, if not all, of the day Saturday dry with highs in the low-to-mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

All-in-all, it looks like another summery September weekend. Head over to your local cider mill and down a nice cold glass of cider…how refreshing on a warm afternoon! Just be careful if you also get a caramel coated apple, as I always do…that’s going to get gooey pretty quick!

