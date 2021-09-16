Metro Detroit weather: Some clouds, but no rain

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!

The more comfortable air has been slowly sliding into Metro Detroit, and we are enjoying windows open and low-to-mid 50s early this morning.

Our skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy and as temps continue cooling prior to sunrise. We could see some spotty fog in some of our usual areas around Ann Arbor, Lapeer and down into Monroe County. The clouds will be the big variable on our high temps later today, determining whether or not some neighborhoods hit 80 degrees.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:15 a.m.

Sky conditions today all across SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will bounce back and forth between partly cloudy and partly sunny skies. We will need a couple hours of more sunshine in the mid-afternoon to see some neighborhoods hit 80 degrees today. Winds will move NE to SE at 5-10 mph. Clouds will be streaming up from that same direction and may filter out enough sun to keep most of us in the mid and upper 70s Thursday -- but there is no rain in your forecast today, and very little rain expected over the next week.

Today’s sunset is at 7:41 p.m.

Dry Friday, weekend rain chances

Friday will be another dry day with nice morning temps in the mid and upper 50s, and highs into the low 80s. It will be sunny with only a few clouds most of the day.

A cold front will be on the move out of Manitoba, but it will stall out across the U.P. and Wisconsin late Friday. That front will slowly move across Metro Detroit Saturday, bringing a slight chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm.

Most of the day looks dry Saturday, as the humidity starts to creep up slowly. Low-to-mid 80s will certainly feel a bit warmer with enough sunshine. That cool front should move through pretty quickly, taking the shower chances with it.

Sunday looks like it will be fabulous, as we’ll wake to cooler 50s and warm very nicely into the low or mid 80s. Sunday will be sunnier than Saturday.

Next week preview

Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see moisture from the Gulf creep into our area, adding a bit of humidity.

Shower chances will be very low on Monday, but better on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Fall arrives Wednesday of next week: The Autumnal Equinox officially kicks off at 3:20 p.m. ET!

