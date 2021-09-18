Metro Detroit weather: Sunnier, warmer and more comfortable Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This is the final full weekend of summer 2021.

Pre-sunrise raindrops are long gone. It continues to get brighter and warmer today. Humidity is dropping, and it will feel more comfortable by the hour. Tonight will be cool and mainly clear. Greater-than-average afternoon highs remain possible through early next week; up until the first day of Fall 2021.

Saturday afternoon will be warmer and brighter. By the end of noon the Michigan football game against Northern Illinois University, the mercury climbs to the middle and upper 70s under sunnier skies.

Saturday evening will fair and mild. Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Sunset is at 7:37 p.m.

Saturday night will be cooler with overnight lows in the 50s. Skies will be clear.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

There is a better chance of rain by Monday afternoon, Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm with afternoon and evening showers. It will still be warmer than average with highs in the low 80s.

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast.

Autumn begins with the fall equinox at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. It will be wet in the morning with rain showers and drier in the afternoon. It will be cooler and fittingly more fall-like with highs near 70 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and feel like fall. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 60s after nighttime and morning lows in the 40s and low 50s.

