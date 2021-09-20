Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 20, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Active week ahead
- Now through early Friday morning, showers and storms will have a big impact on the area.
- Storms are likely later Tuesday, which could be strong to severe.
- Flooding rains looking very possible mid-week. See details below.
Rain rest of Monday
- A few showers will pass through from south to north for the rest of Monday.
- No severe weather is expected, but can’t completely rule out a rumble of thunder.
Tuesday rain and storms
- A few more spotty showers are possible pretty much all day Tuesday, but it’s later in the afternoon and evening that we have the better chance for impactful thunderstorms.
- These storms will develop around 3/4 p.m. and will be with us until around 10 p.m.
- There severe threat isn’t super high, but gusty winds over 50 mph and heavy downpours will pose a risk to the area.
Heavy rain midweek
- Following the storms Tuesday later afternoon and evening, the flooding threat takes over.
- Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is when this threat starts and continues through Wednesday and even Thursday. A pre-dawn shower is still possible Friday.
- By the time all is said and done a solid 3″ is likely areawide. Some spots may be as low as 2″, but some could be close to 4″.
- A Flash Flood Watch is very possible in the near future.