Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers and cool conditions continue

Turn around, don’t drown. That’s the National Weather Service’s motto when it comes to flooding rains. And it still applies this Thursday morning around Metro Detroit as rain showers continue to actively move through our area. Temps are in the low and mid 50s as you head out, and watch out for that standing water. There are several Flood Warnings for the Rouge, Clinton, and Huron Rivers, so do your best to continue to avoid those areas. Keep your umbrella handy today and dress for the 50s all day long on this cool and damp Thursday. There’s a High Wind Warning for counties hugging Lake Huron, so watch those wicked winds, loose power lines, and power outages near intersections as you drive.

Sunrise is at 7:22 a.m.

Scattered rain showers will be coming and going today as skies stay mostly cloudy and the winds shift NE to SW 5-15 gusting to 20mph. The rain will be a little lighter compared to Tuesday and Wednesday rains that brought 2-5″ of rain to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We will get some breaks today but highs will likely not make it out of the upper 50s. Bundle up?

Sunset is at 7:28 p.m.

Rain showers will taper off late tonight and we will warm up eventually, but we will have to keep waiting for that pure sunshine. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday through the midday, and then decreasing clouds could bring us into mostly sunshine by late afternoon. Highs will get back into the upper 60s and low 70s with a steady breeze WSW 5-15 gusting to 23mph.

Saturday showers will again be off and on but we need to plan for scattered wet weather from early morning through the mid afternoon. So, highs will likely not get out of the upper 60s during brief breaks from the showers under partly sunny skies and breezes that won’t quit.

Sunday will be the beginning of a sunny stretch that is beyond well deserved. Mostly sunny skies will help morning lows in the 40s rebound into the low 70s by Sunday afternoon.

We enjoy sunshine most of next week with those crisp overnights in the 40s to low 50s, and super comfortable afternoons in the low and mid 70s.

