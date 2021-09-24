Metro Detroit weather: Brief visit with the sun

Our rainy and cloudy skies are breaking up and moving on, at least temporarily, and the clouds we have this Friday morning are high and harmless. It is a crisp start with Metro Detroit temperatures in the 40s as you head out and about with a bit of a breeze making it feel a bit cooler, but we won’t get into wind chills just yet. Get ready for a gradual clearing of the clouds and that forgotten sun will help us warm nicely. Have a great Friday and a great weekend.

Sunrise is at 7:23 a.m.

Skies will go from partly to mostly sunny and our highs will respond perfectly reaching into the upper 60s and more abundant lower 70s. The breezes will kick up here and there WSW 5-15 gusting 15-22 mph and that will be the case through our entire weekend here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. You’ll probably want or need your favorite High School Football sweatshirt if you’re heading to games tonight as temps fall quickly through the 60s and may even dip into the upper 50s by your game’s end. It will be a dry day Friday, and dry here before midnight. Showers are on the way again for Saturday.

Sunset is at 7:27 p.m.

A rainy start to your weekend as showers move in around 2 a.m. and will be heaviest and more widespread through the morning hours tomorrow. The clouds and rain showers will keep temps in the mid and maybe upper 60s, and that’s it. Showers should be quickly moving out in the early afternoon leaving partly sunny and then partly cloudy skies for the late afternoon and evening. Bottom line… no weekend washout, but some pesky, nuisance showers for the first half of your Saturday.

Sunday will be the beginning of a mostly sunny stretch that is beyond well deserved. Mostly sunny skies will help morning lows in the upper 40s rebound into the low 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Forecast models have been hinting at a sneaky front moving through Ontario Monday and possibly triggering a few showers, especially east side on Monday. Right now, it looks more like mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a scattered morning shower or two and then back into that sunshine with temps in the mid or even upper 70s to begin the work and school week.

We will still enjoy sunshine most of next week with those crisp overnights in the 40s to low 50s, and super comfortable afternoons in the low and mid 70s including Tuesday through Friday.

