Metro Detroit weather: Ready for a week of spectacular weather?

DETROIT – There is no beating around the bush about this: we’ve had a rough week. I personally still don’t have power at home, but was able to minimize the water damage in my basement by having everything of importance in plastic bins, and/or on shelves well off the floor.

The only thing of value I had to get rid of was the ten-by-ten square of carpeting in my workout area -- there was no way I was going to get that thing dry before mold took over the operation. I know some of you have it much worse off than me, and I hope you get your situation resolved soon.

We’ve had a splendid Finally Friday with lots of sunshine gracing our skies, and afternoon temps in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius) sure felt nice, too!

Temps will fall quickly this evening, but it remains dry for our Friday night high school football games, as well as Delectricity here in Midtown! Clouds will increase overnight, however, and showers will develop later at night -- perhaps even with a rumble of thunder. Lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 8 to 14 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 7:27 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 7:24 a.m.

Weekend forecast

Showers will end from west to east Saturday morning, so our afternoon football games should be fine, with sunshine gracing our skies once the advancing cold front passes by. And what an afternoon to head over to the Motor Bella car show in Pontiac! Highs should reach the mid to upper 60s (19 degrees Celsius), with a west wind behind the front, at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday evening is likewise dry for Delectricity -- if you’ve never been to this, it’s a really cool show of light art that’s projected on our historic buildings in Midtown. My wife and I have gone in the past, and it’s so cool to walk around from building to building seeing this very creative art. Check it out! Temperatures in the evening will fall into the 50s (13 degrees Celsius) during the evening, on their way down into the mid-to-upper 40s predawn on Sunday.

Partly cloudy on Sunday, a great day for Lions tailgating, or at Comerica Park for the Tigers game (I’ll see you there!), with highs in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

We have the chance for a few light showers Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

You Won’t Believe This

The week ahead is going to be absolutely amazing, as strong high pressure parks itself right over the Great Lakes region! As long as the Sunday night showers end before dawn (which I think they will), we’ll have at least partly cloudy skies on Monday, followed by mostly sunny skies potentially right through the end of next weekend! Highs all week long will average in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius).

