Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the week with shot at 80 degrees

It’s a mostly cloudy and mild morning as we head back to work and back to school on this Monday across Metro Detroit. Temperatures are very warm early in the low to mid 60s which is about 15-20 degrees cooler than it was yesterday morning and with mostly cloudy skies, temps won’t likely change much as you head out and about. We should stay dry most of today, but a cold front later on may bring a few isolated showers and storms.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m.

Skies will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at times as highs head into the mid and upper 70s, and a few of us may see and feel the lower 80s during the mid afternoon. The warming winds will also help some of us warm and the winds will be a bit more gusty during the first half of our day WSW 7-17 gusting 17-23 mph. A cold front will be moving across the state today and set up across Central Lower Michigan later this afternoon before moving south through Metro Detroit. That front may spark a few isolated rain and thundershowers between I-69 and I-94 as it moves north to south through our late afternoon and evening. We’ll keep an eye on everything.

Sunset is at 7:21 p.m.

Our weather gets pretty easy and tranquil for a while after we get through this cool front later today. So skies clear overnight and dip back down into the mid 50s as we head into Tuesday morning. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds Tuesday but cooler highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s with winds NNE 5-10 mph. We will see a ton of sun Wednesday through Friday but highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday followed by upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend forecast is not yet totally clear as shower chances are possible according to some of our model data. Right now it looks mostly dry Saturday with highs in the low 70s at best with increasing clouds. Rain would arrive late Saturday into early Sunday and may linger into the early afternoon. Again, it’s too far out to lock into a weekend washout, so we will keep an eye on everything and keep you posted as we get closer. By the way, the Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World, and it’s free!

