Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers sticking around

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Before getting to the forecast, just a quick note to mention that the National Weather Service confirmed that a brief, weak tornado touched down in northwest Oakland County Sunday evening.

The twister touched down at 6:21 p.m. near Dixie Highway and east Holly Road, with maximum winds estimated at 65 mph. A very important lesson is to be learned here: This was not a severe weather environment, and there was no tornado or severe thunderstorm watch in effect. Rather, some low-level wind shear developed in proximity to a thunderstorm, and that was enough to spin up a brief tornado.

That’s why it’s always important to have multiple ways to get your warnings (NOAA weather radio, Local4Casters weather app on your phone), and to know where your place of safety is. Most of the time, a watch is in effect and you have time to prepare. But in these situations where an isolated tornado develops unexpectedly, there might be little or no warning, so you need to know what to do at a moment’s notice.

Ad

Showers still around

Meanwhile, the pesky low-pressure area still meandering over Southeast Michigan is keeping scattered showers around, and we’ll still see some through the night, although coverage should diminish, as well.

It’ll be another mild night, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). Keep in mind that average low temperatures right now are in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). Wind should remain light and variable.

Tuesday morning’s sunrise is at 7:35 a.m.

This week

While there still might be a few light showers around Tuesday morning, they will be widely scattered, with many more avoiding them. Whatever showers are out there should diminish by afternoon, with partial sunshine breaking out later in the day. Highs in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius) should be easily attainable as long as we get those breaks. Northeast wind at 5 to 9 mph.

It will be partly cloudy Tuesday night, and that open sky combined with light wind and a soggy ground means that some locally dense fog is possible by Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Once the Wednesday morning fog lifts, skies should become partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s (23 degrees Celsius) making for a very nice October day!

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely both Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

The weekend pattern is a bit murky, but right now, I think we’ll get by with just a few showers Saturday -- more of the day dry than wet -- and partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) will be nothing to complain about!

Sunday is even less certain, but partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with a slight shower chance appear to be the way to go right now, with highs again in the low to mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Obviously, a lot can change this far in advance. I’ll keep you updated through the week.

Ad

Weather links: