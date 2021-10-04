Cloudy icon
Officials confirm EF-0 tornado briefly touched down Sunday in Oakland County

Tornado confirmed in Springfield Township

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A look at the Metro Detroit weather radar on Oct. 3, 2021.
A look at the Metro Detroit weather radar on Oct. 3, 2021. (WDIV)

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a weak EF-0 tornado briefly touched down Sunday in Oakland County.

The northern part of the county was under a tornado warning until around 7 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, officials confirmed the an EF-0 tornado near Dixie Highway and East Holly Road in Springfield Township.

The tornado carved a path that was 0.8 miles long and 75 yards wide, officials said. It was on the ground from 6:19 p.m. until 6:22 p.m.

Maximum winds were estimated at 65 mph.

