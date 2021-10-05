Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dense fog to develop in some areas

DETROIT – Some of us saw clearing develop this morning and plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

Others, meanwhile, saw the low, gray, grungy clouds hang tough through the afternoon.

The amount of clearing we get overnight will be critical to another aspect of the forecast: fog.

You see clear skies and light wind promote a greater temperature drop overnight.

This allows the temperature to drop closer to the dew point temperature, which means the air is more saturated, and dense fog is more likely to develop (when the temperature and the dew point temperature are the same, the humidity is 100 percent).

Conversely, clouds act like a blanket and keep overnight temperatures warmer and farther from the dew point, which lessens the dense fog threat.

So the bottom line overnight is that some areas will see dense fog develop toward morning, while thinner fog will develop in other areas that keep some cloud cover.

Lows will once again be well above our average low of 48 degrees (9 degrees Celsius), and probably not drop much below 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), with a very light northeast wind.

This evening’s sunset is at 7:07 p.m. and Wednesday morning’s sunrise is at 7:36 a.m.

And by the way, speaking of sunrise and sunset, since some of you are going to start asking soon, the time change back to Eastern Standard Time occurs on the weekend of November 6-7.

We’ll set our clocks back one hour that weekend and get an extra hour of sleep. I know it’s a month away but trust me: people will be asking.

Areas of dense fog early Wednesday morning will lift and we should have at least partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop during the day. As long as we get that sun, we’ll easily reach the low-to-mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) for an afternoon high, with a northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night with a shower possible. Lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

It won’t rain all day Thursday and Friday, but we have shower chances both days as an upper-level low now over the Mississippi, Arkansas state line slowly moves northward and weakens as it approaches.

If we can keep those showers scattered and get a bit of sun then highs in the middle 70s (24 degrees Celsius) look reasonable.

Weekend Outlook

There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the weekend weather pattern, but the trend I’m seeing in today’s computer models is positive. It’s possible that most of the weekend will be dry with just a small shower chance.

If we’re really lucky most of those shower chances will be Friday night and Saturday night. I’m hoping that I start seeing more clarity in tomorrow’s computer models. I’ll update you then.

Highs this weekend will continue well above average with middle 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. In fact, it would not surprise me to see a few spots south of I-94 hit 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) if we get a lot of sun.

Track the weather:

