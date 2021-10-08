Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Shower/Storm chances rest of today

  • So far today, the rain that we’ve seen has been pretty widespread. This continues through 6 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. and on, the activity will be spottier, but will still be around. The threat for a few rumbles of thunder continues as well.

Weekend rain chances

  • Saturday: Could be a few light showers early in the morning, then anything that develops in the afternoon will be few and far between. Most of us will probably be dry in the afternoon.
  • Sunday: Still can’t rule out a slight chance for rain as the warm front lifts north, but those chances aren’t very promising. If any rain does develop Sunday, it’ll have minimal impact.

Rain chances next week

  • Still looks like Tuesday will be our best chance for rain next week. Some of this rain may linger into Wednesday as well.
  • It’s a long way out, but long-range models now showing signs of another storm system later Thursday or Friday.

