Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday night, fog forming by dawn

A warm front arrives Sunday. Ahead of it, showers are possible during the morning and middle of the day. The day will not be a wash-out. It becomes brighter and warmer after lunchtime with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

DETROIT – Tonight will be mild with murky conditions by early morning. A warm front brings showers before lunchtime tomorrow and higher temperatures afterward. Monday will be even warmer.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Sunrise is at 7:41 a.m.

The holiday, Monday, will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Rain is possible Tuesday. Temperatures will be lower, but it will be mild. Highs will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday. We can enjoy more fall colors with warm conditions. Highs in the middle 70s.

