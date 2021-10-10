Partly Cloudy icon
68º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday night, fog forming by dawn

Lows in the 60s

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: andrew, humphrey, andrew humphrey, weather, forecast, weather forecast, fog, mild, warm, warmer, showers, thunderstorms, warm front, detroit weather, detroit forecast, detroit weather forecast
A warm front arrives Sunday. Ahead of it, showers are possible during the morning and middle of the day. The day will not be a wash-out. It becomes brighter and warmer after lunchtime with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
A warm front arrives Sunday. Ahead of it, showers are possible during the morning and middle of the day. The day will not be a wash-out. It becomes brighter and warmer after lunchtime with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

DETROIT – Tonight will be mild with murky conditions by early morning. A warm front brings showers before lunchtime tomorrow and higher temperatures afterward. Monday will be even warmer.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Sunrise is at 7:41 a.m.

A warm front arrives Sunday. Ahead of it, showers are possible during the morning and middle of the day. The day will not be a wash-out. It becomes brighter and warmer after lunchtime with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The holiday, Monday, will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Rain is possible Tuesday. Temperatures will be lower, but it will be mild. Highs will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday. We can enjoy more fall colors with warm conditions. Highs in the middle 70s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis on "The Behavior of the Total Mass of the Atmosphere."

email