Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 11, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 11, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain arrives Tonight
- Storms to our west and southwest will clip us overnight tonight, but for us it’ll mostly just be rain. However, we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.
Some rain Tuesday
- Some lingering rain will be around for the morning commute, but it’ll be somewhat hit or miss.
- Later in the afternoon Tuesday, a few light spotty showers or sprinkles will swing through, but these will have little to no impact.
More rain Thursday-Saturday
- Another system brings us a few showers Thursday.
- Friday and Saturday, a low develops to our south. While most of the rain with this system will stay to our south, we may get clipped by it -- mainly in the south zone.
COLDer Air on the Horizon
- We’re 10-15 degrees above normal today, but by the weekend we’ll be back to where we should be this time of the year (in the lower 60s).
- Lows early next week will be in the 40s in the city -- with some 30s in the suburbs.