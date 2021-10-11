Partly Cloudy icon
79º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 11, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 11, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain arrives Tonight

  • Storms to our west and southwest will clip us overnight tonight, but for us it’ll mostly just be rain. However, we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.

Some rain Tuesday

  • Some lingering rain will be around for the morning commute, but it’ll be somewhat hit or miss.
  • Later in the afternoon Tuesday, a few light spotty showers or sprinkles will swing through, but these will have little to no impact.

More rain Thursday-Saturday

  • Another system brings us a few showers Thursday.
  • Friday and Saturday, a low develops to our south. While most of the rain with this system will stay to our south, we may get clipped by it -- mainly in the south zone.

COLDer Air on the Horizon

  • We’re 10-15 degrees above normal today, but by the weekend we’ll be back to where we should be this time of the year (in the lower 60s).
  • Lows early next week will be in the 40s in the city -- with some 30s in the suburbs.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter