Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few sprinkles today

  • As advertised, there are a few sprinkles passing by this afternoon.
  • This will continue for the rest of today, but will have little to no impact.

Rain chances Thursday-Saturday

  • A few showers return Thursday.
  • Friday more rain, maybe even a few storms are anticipated, especially later in the day.
  • Saturday features the chance for rain mainly early on in the day. Best chances will be on the east side.

Fall-like feel on the way

  • It’s already feeling cooler, but we’re still above normal today through Friday.
  • This weekend and next week we’re back into the 60s, which is where we should be this time of the year.

Other weather deadlines

Earliest measurable snow

  • Today is the earliest measurable snow in Detroit’s history (dodges things thrown at me).
  • On this date back in 2006, 0.2 inches of snow fell at Detroit Metro Airport.

Daylight less than 11 hours

  • The sun is setting earlier and earlier, and rising later and later. On Sunday we’ll have less than 11 hours of daylight.
  • We continue to see less and less daylight through Dec. 21.

