Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few sprinkles today
- As advertised, there are a few sprinkles passing by this afternoon.
- This will continue for the rest of today, but will have little to no impact.
Rain chances Thursday-Saturday
- A few showers return Thursday.
- Friday more rain, maybe even a few storms are anticipated, especially later in the day.
- Saturday features the chance for rain mainly early on in the day. Best chances will be on the east side.
Fall-like feel on the way
- It’s already feeling cooler, but we’re still above normal today through Friday.
- This weekend and next week we’re back into the 60s, which is where we should be this time of the year.
Other weather deadlines
Earliest measurable snow
- Today is the earliest measurable snow in Detroit’s history (dodges things thrown at me).
- On this date back in 2006, 0.2 inches of snow fell at Detroit Metro Airport.
Daylight less than 11 hours
- The sun is setting earlier and earlier, and rising later and later. On Sunday we’ll have less than 11 hours of daylight.
- We continue to see less and less daylight through Dec. 21.