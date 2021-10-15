Metro Detroit weather: Rain remains Thursday night, Friday and even part of this weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown.

A second round of rain has arrived tonight for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. This is the second of multiple occasions of showers for the day to day and a half. Showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow. Although the threat of severe weather has shifted away from the region, nasty weather is still possible. Once it becomes drier, it becomes cooler this weekend. Then it gets milder, again, by the middle of next week.

Second rain wave of many arrives

A cold front passed through with a line of showers and thunderstorms earlier today. Tonight, Thursday night, that frontal system stalls just to the east of the region. You can think of this front as a railroad track with train cars of rain moving along it. The second “train car” of rain is arriving tonight with light to moderate showers that fall before midnight and shortly afterward.

It becomes cooler by dawn under cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Friday will have cloudy skies with little to no rain only during pre-dawn hours. But as many of us wake up or take the kids to school or drive to work, More showers with embedded thunderstorms arrive and ride up the frontal system that will stall just to the east of Southeast Michigan. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Weekend forecast

The threat of severe weather has decreased with new model data arriving. Be that as it may, the ground truth when stormy weather arrives can be different. Heavy rain, lightning, higher winds and hail are still possible. They may not cause of widespread damage or dangers as with previous storm events, but we must remain ever-vigilant.

Showers linger Saturday morning. The cold front finally moves on and Mother Nature gives us a dose of reality and it will be chillier than average. It won’t be colder, but it will certainly feel like fall Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s (below average by, at least, 5 degrees) all day. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and more seasonable. As families enjoy more fall colors a trips to the cider mill, pumpkin patch or apple orchard, highs will be in the low 60s.

After this weekend

Monday will be sunnier and milder. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be closer to 70 degrees.

