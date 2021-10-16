Metro Detroit weather: Cool Saturday afternoon, spotty showers

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown.

After some lunchtime sun and clouds, spotty showers are possible later today, but there will be no washout.

Jackets will still be needed with cooler than average conditions. It becomes chillier tonight and by tomorrow morning for the Detroit Free Press Marathon and early activities. Tomorrow afternoon will be milder though with sunnier skies. Warmer air arrives early next week.

Saturday afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun with spotty showers possible. It will be cool with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s.

Saturday evening will be chillier again. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the middle and low 50s.

Sunset is at 6:49 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

We’ve experienced colder weather for the start of the Detroit Free Press Marathon and Sunday morning will be dry but chilly. Football fans will stand closer to the grill while tailgating before the 1 p.m. Lions game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Afterward, Sunday it will be brighter and milder as temperatures reach the low 60s.

Plus, families can have fun preparing for Halloween, costume shopping, we’re going to the pumpkin patch in the apple orchards.

Everyone can enjoy the Michigan fall colors early next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Monday but daytime temperatures fall in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°F

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers coming back. Warm with highs near 70°F.

