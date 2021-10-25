Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 25, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Widespread rain continues to fall this afternoon

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 25, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local weather forecast

Rain rest of today

  • Widespread rain continues to fall this afternoon, but through the evening it starts to be more scattered, then isolated. Rain should wrap up overnight.
  • A lakeshore flood advisory continues for St. Clair and Sanilac counties through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Drying out mid week

  • Tuesday (for the most part, see below) through most of Thursday should be dry.
  • The exception Tuesday may be east siders, as high res. models are hinting that some lake induced showers will be possible during the day Tuesday.

More rain late week

  • The next system brings us rain Friday with the possibility that some of it may arrive late Thursday.
  • There may be a pre-dawn shower Saturday, but it looks like we should be drying out this weekend.

Other weather headlines

Sunrise at 8 a.m.

  • Wednesday the sun will rise at 8 a.m. It continues to rise later and later in the morning through early January (8:02am).

Michigan vs. Michigan State forecast

  • It’s a noon kick in East Lansing. Clouds will be around -- it will be cool -- but the rain should be out of here in time for the game.

Trick or treat forecast

  • Another cool trick or treat can be anticipated with coats under costumes. Temperatures will start in the 50s and fall into the 40s.

