Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 25, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 25, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Rain rest of today
- Widespread rain continues to fall this afternoon, but through the evening it starts to be more scattered, then isolated. Rain should wrap up overnight.
- A lakeshore flood advisory continues for St. Clair and Sanilac counties through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Drying out mid week
- Tuesday (for the most part, see below) through most of Thursday should be dry.
- The exception Tuesday may be east siders, as high res. models are hinting that some lake induced showers will be possible during the day Tuesday.
More rain late week
- The next system brings us rain Friday with the possibility that some of it may arrive late Thursday.
- There may be a pre-dawn shower Saturday, but it looks like we should be drying out this weekend.
Other weather headlines
Sunrise at 8 a.m.
- Wednesday the sun will rise at 8 a.m. It continues to rise later and later in the morning through early January (8:02am).
Michigan vs. Michigan State forecast
- It’s a noon kick in East Lansing. Clouds will be around -- it will be cool -- but the rain should be out of here in time for the game.
Trick or treat forecast
- Another cool trick or treat can be anticipated with coats under costumes. Temperatures will start in the 50s and fall into the 40s.