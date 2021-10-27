Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with storms on the way later this week

It’s a calm but cool start around Metro Detroit and clouds once again are key. Areas seeing fewer clouds and more clearing west of Ann Arbor are already in the low and mid 30s…brrrr. And, parts of our area may see the clouds fade enough for temps to dip down to the upper 30s for a while before the sun gets up. Those of us with more clouds will be slightly warmer in the lower 40s this morning without much of a breeze. Either way, it is jacket weather if you’re going to be outside for a bit this Wednesday morning.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

We got into some decent sunshine in spots Tuesday, but that same outcome will not be so easy today. Our skies over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will remain cloudy to only partly sunny and the winds have calmed down compared to the last couple of days coming from a cool direction NNW 3-8mph. High pressure is trying to help the Great Lakes Region stay dry after some healthy rains earlier this week but we struggle to warm as highs hit the mid 50s or slightly warmer in the upper 50s for a few of you. We won’t have the best looking days today and tomorrow, but we will stay mostly dry.

Sunset is at 6:33 p.m.

Thursday will start with a nice mix of sun and clouds as clouds from our next rain maker will slowly fill in throughout the day. This will be our warmest day of the week with highs hitting the upper 50s to low 60s and slightly more active winds ENE to ESE 5-15 gusting 15-22mph. Skies become overcast in the evening and the rain will hold off to our south and west during this time. We will likely see some rain sneaking in after 8 p.m., but most of the wet weather falls after midnight with most of the heavier rain starting after 2 a.m. Friday.

Friday will bring more rounds of rain starting early in the morning which means we should plan now for a tough morning drive to end the work and school week. More rain showers pull in just after lunch making for some wet football fields around Metro Detroit as Friday temps stay in the 50s all day with a pesky wind keeping that wet and raw feeling around. The showers become much more scattered after 5 p.m. so we should be able to get those Friday Night High School Football games in, but bundle up and bring the rain parka just in case.

Other than a few scattered Saturday morning rain showers, conditions will be drying for our big weekend ahead. Michigan is at Michigan State for a noon kickoff Saturday and clouds will give way to partly sunny skies with temps in the mid 50s.

Halloween is Sunday and it looks great right now. Highs will be close to 60 degrees which means we should be Trick or Treating in temps closer to 50 degrees Sunday evening and it is dry.

