Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
Rain returns tonight
- The rain is to our southwest this afternoon, and may clip us later this evening (best chances in south zone), but the bulk of this rain comes in overnight and during the day Friday.
Soggy, cool and breezy Friday
- Models continue to hint at persistent and at times heavy rain Friday morning. It becomes more scattered later in the afternoon and evening.
- Winds will gust over 25mph at times Friday -- that combined with steady temperatures in the middle 50s all day spells out chilly conditions.
Weekend forecast
- Still looks like a few light showers or some drizzle Saturday morning (best chances further east).
- Any rain that’s out there should taper off as we head into the afternoon Saturday.
- The game in East Lansing looks drier than us, but tailgaters may still have some drizzle or light rain early on.
- Sunday looks dry and a little warmer. We top out near 60 in the afternoon, and should be dry for trick or treaters, in the lower 50s.
First hard freeze?
- The setup for the middle part of next week continues to be handled poorly by long range models, as there is little consistency between them.
- One thing that is looking more and more likely is the chance for a hard freeze across the area, especially later next week.