Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday evening, drizzle fades slowly

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A flood warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Clouds and stubborn drizzle maintain their presence in Detroit and Southeast Michigan this evening. Wet weather slowly dissipates and is pushed out of the region tonight. Tomorrow, Halloween, will begin with sunshine before clouds and lake-enhanced showers arrived. There will only be a few raindrops; not enough to be a wash-out for trick-or-treaters. Then, chillier air sets up shop most of next week, including election day Tuesday.

Sunset is at 6:29 p.m.

Saturday evening will be cloudy, drizzly and chilly. Temperatures back to 50 degrees.

Saturday night will be chillier with drizzle slowly fading and moving away. Skies go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as the mercury dips to the low and mid 40s.

Happy Halloween, Sunday!

It will be slightly milder during the day for trunk or treat festivities. It will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. There is a chance scattered sprinkles and light rain showers after 2:00 p.m.

Ad

Sunday evening will be chillier well for trick-or-treaters. Temperatures fall to the low 50s and upper 40s by sunset and afterward.

Remember to slow down remain extra vigilant as children walk through neighborhoods with their parents and relatives.

Next week

Monday will be partly sunny and cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Mother nature helps for going to the polls on Tuesday. Bundle up under mostly sunny skies but highs in the upper 40s after morning lows in the 30s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android