Metro Detroit weather: Colder air arrives tonight, sets up shop for the week

DETROIT – Happy Halloween and welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Evening showers are leaving the region, and the trailing cold front brings lower temperatures. Tonight becomes clearer and colder. Monday will mostly sunny in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be dry but chilly. Then, we have colder weather for Election Day and the rest of the work week. Morning frost has a good chance of forming mid-week.

Any scattered raindrops fade away and leave before midnight, Sunday night. It becomes much chillier with overnight lows in the upper 30s in the 40s. Remember to bring your pets indoors before going to bed.

Sunrise is at 8:07 a.m.

This week

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s .

Mother Nature gives us dry weather on Election Day Tuesday. It will be cold when the polls open in the morning. Temperatures start in the middle 30s. Daytime temperatures will only be in the middle and upper 40s. Skies will be partly sunny mostly cloudy.

The nighttime and early morning will become even colder the rest of the week. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly sunny Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Daytime temperatures be in the middle 40s. Late night and early morning lows will be near or below freezing. Remember to bring in potted plants each night and cover sensitive ones if they remain outdoors.

Daylight Saving Time ends during the next weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny and not as chilly. Temperatures return to the low 50s.

After we “fall back” one hour Saturday night, Sunday will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

