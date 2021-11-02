Metro Detroit weather: Flurries, sprinkles diminish as temps plummet tonight

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

Snowflakes and raindrops are disappearing tonight as temperatures drop to sub-freezing levels. It remains chilly tomorrow and the day afterward. Then, higher temps arrive in time for the weekend and the end of Daylight Saving Time (no “S”).

Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors well before going to bed. Tonight will be colder and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

It remains cold Wednesday under partly sunny cloudy skies and scattered sprinkles. Highs will be near 45°F.

Thursday will be partly sunny as we grab our winter coats again. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Friday will be sunny or not as chilly. Daytime temperatures reach 50°F.

Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures that break 50°F, and it will be brighter. Skies will be mostly sunny high temperatures recent low 50s in your 55°F each day.

Ad

Daylight saving time comes to an end from Saturday night and Sunday. We gain an extra hour of sleep as we fall back one hour. Remember to change all the batteries in the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android