Metro Detroit weather: Still in the chill

There were some rain and snow showers pushing through Metro Detroit overnight and the clouds will keep temps from taking a deep dive this morning. So, temps are in the low to mid 30s as you head out and the winds are very light. We may still see a few drips and/or flakes this morning, but most of us won’t see much in the way of moisture throughout the morning as we bundle up for another chilly day.

Sunrise is at 8:10 a.m.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy or partly sunny today with an isolated and light shower chance as winds continue to drag across the Great Lakes. Highs today, like yesterday, will only make it into the mid 40s with fairly light winds WNW to WSW 5-10mph. This should be the last day this week where we struggle to see genuine sunshine and the warmer temps that should go along with that sun. The air over the Great Lakes region is on the dry side which limits the chances for pesky rain and snow showers, but the lake effect continues and throws minimal moisture our way this afternoon for an isolated raindrop or snowflake.

Sunset is at 6:23 p.m.

Finally Friday brings the promise of sunshine and warmer temps to Metro Detroit and into Southern Ontario. As skies clear overnight, our temps will tumble into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees tomorrow morning. Then, mostly sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees Friday with winds SSW 5-10mph. Warmer winds crank this weekend which means our highs will rise little by little Saturday and Sunday. We will have a nice balance of sun and clouds, cool mornings and warmer afternoons all the way through the weekend. Highs hit mid 50s Saturday and in the 60 degree range on Sunday.

We will hang on to above average highs early next week with low 60s a good bet on Monday under mostly sunny skies and a pesky breeze SW 10-17mph.

Tuesday will be a bit more cloudy and slightly cooler in the upper 50s and still dry. We may see a few showers showing up Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, followed by a similar shower chance late Wednesday into Thursday next week which is Veterans Day.

