Metro Detroit weather: A welcome weekend warm-up

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Good Saturday morning, Motown.

Let the warm-up begin. We’ll have higher temperatures for the weekend, and we would not have it any other way.

Today will have sunshine with higher temperatures than the work week. After a chilly night tonight, Sunday will be milder. Plus, we fall back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:13 a.m.

Saturday morning will be cold and frosty. Temperatures will start around freezing or lower. Coats and hats will be needed to stay warm for any early activities.

Saturday afternoon will look and feel fantastic. We will have even more sunshine, as the mercury will climb to the low 50s.

Today’s sunset is at 6:20 p.m.

Saturday evening will be mainly clear and chillier. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Daylight Saving Time ends

Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time is ending Saturday night. Also, it is an excellent idea to change the batteries in all of your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Milder Sunday

Sunday will be sunny and milder. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Next week preview

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and mild. Temperatures will be above average again by at least 5 to 10 degrees. Highs will be in the low 60s on Monday and in the middle 50s Tuesday.

Showers are possible Tuesday night. Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Happy Veterans Day, Thursday. There is a chance of showers with highs near 60 degrees.

Friday will have a better chance of rain. It will be cooler with highs in the low 50s.

