Metro Detroit weather: Sunday evening to feature clear skies with chances for planet gazing

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

After an earlier sunset at 5:19 p.m., this evening is simply lovely.

The crescent Moon is out along with three planets in the southwestern and southern sky. It is cool and will become chillier tonight. It remains dry overnight and tomorrow. Higher temperatures are on the way to start the workweek, and showers will develop for the end of it.

Sunday evening will be mainly clear and chilly. Venus is closest to the Moon in the southwestern sky, while Jupiter and Saturn are higher and to the left in the southern sky. Temps fall through the 50s.

Sunday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunshine returns with warmer conditions Monday. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 60s. Students will enjoy outdoor recess and wonderful afterschool weather.

Tuesday will be cloudier with a slight chance of a shower. Most areas will be dry with cooler conditions, but temps will still be above average. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

Welcome to Veterans Day, Thursday. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers late in the day as we honor our veterans. Daytime temperatures return to the low 60s.

Friday will be rainy and chillier. Temps will be in the upper 40s and low 50s most of the day.

