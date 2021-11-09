Metro Detroit weather: Warm day with rain on the way

It’s mostly cloudy to begin our Tuesday around Metro Detroit and it will stay cloudy or mostly cloudy all day. We may see some filtered sunshine through the morning hours, but we need to watch out for that patchy fog. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before but visibility will be limited due to fog especially in rural areas outside of the city. But the ingredients are there for that haze to be more widespread. Temps are in the upper 30s in a few spots to low and mid 40s for most of you. Keep the umbrella handy for a shower chance later.

Sunrise is at 7:17 a.m.

Cloudy skies will keep our high temps well shy of what we saw Monday around Metro Detroit which was our second day in a row of mid 60s. So expect highs to hit the upper 50s this afternoon which is still a half a dozen degrees above average. Showers will be moving toward SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario later this afternoon and new computer model data shows most of the rain drying up as it approaches. Still, I think we will see a few scattered rain showers in the mid and later afternoon hours. There may even be a few showers around during the evening drive which would slow things down a little, but it certainly doesn’t look very widespread or heavy.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:17 p.m.

Wednesday will be a nice day all over Pure Michigan with a cooler start due to clearing skies and that means more 30s to low 40s and some patchy fog again. Skies will be a beautiful Hump Day blend of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s which is just a minor step backwards.

Have no fear, warmer weather comes back Thursday which is Veteran’s Day and we will be back in the low to maybe mid 60s. We are tracking Thursday rain chances with a much stronger cold front. Right now, the timing looks good as we get through most of the day dry and then deal with the rain into the late, late afternoon or evening. The winds will start picking up and our weather will turn much cooler and tricky as we head into the weekend.

Friday will be a day of dropping temps where we won’t see much movement in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees tops and breezy. There’s an upper level low pressure system that will try to spin some moisture into Metro Detroit which looks to be a wintry mix and more of an issue across Western Michigan. The same goes for the weekend as temps dip into the low 30s for lows and low 40s for highs with hit or miss rain and snow showers coming and going. We don’t see any big rains or snows at all. Rather, it looks like occasional rain and snow mainly blowing off of Lake Michigan with some lake enhancement. We’ll keep an eye on things as we get closer and you’ll be the first to know of any changes.

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android